HONG KONG, May 28 (IFR) - The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka is marketing 10-year US dollar bonds to yield around 6.375%.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered are arranging the offering, which is expected to raise at least $500 million.

The island nation last issued offshore bonds in April last year, pricing a $500 million five-year bond to yield 5.125%.

Sri Lanka is rated B1/B+/BB- (Moodys/S&P/Fitch). (Reporting By Steve Garton)