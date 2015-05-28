May 28 Supalai Pcl :
* Aiming for revenue of 22 billion baht ($650.50 million) in
2015, up 20 percent on year, Deputy Managing Director Tritecha
Tangmatitham says
* Aiming for presales of 23 billion baht this year as it
plans to launch 27 new projects worth a combined 31 billion baht
($916.35 million)
* Has housing projects on hand of 39 billion baht, of which
19 billion baht will be booked as revenue this year
* Plans to spend 6 billion baht to buy land this year versus
5.7 billion baht last year
($1 = 33.8200 baht)
