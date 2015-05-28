** PayPoint, provider of bill payment services, up 5 pct, top FTSE-250 gainer & just short of 3rd of daily avg volumes traded in first hr

** FY pretax profit rises 7.7 pct and co says to sell parking and online payment processing unit without revealing further details

** Jefferies analysts say sale of loss making unit, which could fetch over 100 mln stg, positive for co and paves way for EPS upgrade & potential material return to shareholders (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)