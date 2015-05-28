Amazon moving staff at Quidsi parenting products unit after losses
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.
May 28 Shaanxi Broadcast & TV Network Intermediary Group Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from May 29 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ckANdB
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump plans to sign a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules as a bigger fight looms over rules governing the openness of the internet, the White House said on Wednesday.