UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 28 Huafon Microfibre Shanghai Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($241.93 million) in share private placement for capacity expansion
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KAywd3; bit.ly/1Rq2FNb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2002 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.