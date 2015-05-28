May 28 Sanquan Food Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.1 billion yuan ($177.41 million)in private placement of shares for production expansion

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LLysF2 ; bit.ly/1J8u2sd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2002 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)