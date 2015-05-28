May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 450 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 106.320

Spread Minus 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 13.5bp

Over the 2020 DBR

Payment Date June 4, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Commerz, SCB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.75 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0858366098

