TAIPEI May 29 Taiwan's central bank plans to
allow trading of negotiable certificate of deposits in foreign
currency from September, an official said, a move that will
expand the types of yuan-denominated instruments available on
the island.
The central bank official said business and trading will be
permitted in yuan-denominated NCDs with a minimum of 1 million
yuan ($161,300) as well as ones denominated in U.S. dollars,
euros or Japanese yen equivalent to at least $200,000.
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Earlier, the central bank indicated - without giving a
timetable - that it would allow foreign currency NCDs to be
offered as part of revised regulations aimed at
internationalizing Taiwan's domestic financial markets.
Taiwan is one of the largest offshore yuan markets, in part
because of its close economic and trade links with China.
The central bank uses local currency NCDs as part of its
money market operations to manage liquidity. These NCDs are
bought most often by large institutional investors, who often
use them to invest in a low-risk, low-interest security.
($1 = 6.20 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)