KUALA LUMPUR May 29 Malaysia's state fund
1Malaysia Development (1MDB) has signed a deal
securing $1 billion in funding from Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) and its Aabar
Investments unit ahead of a June 4 deadline to repay a loan to
an international bank syndicate.
Malaysia's finance ministry said in a statement on Friday
that the amount will be used to repay a $975 million loan to the
syndicate in advance of the due date. Securing the funds marks a
major milestone in plans to restructure loss-making 1MDB.
"This agreement marks a significant step towards reducing
1MDB's overall debt levels, and is a crucial part of the
rationalisation plan I presented to cabinet earlier (Friday),"
deputy finance minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah said in a
statement.
The government official said the ministry expects plans to
restructure 1MDB to be implemented "in full by early next year".
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)