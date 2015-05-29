May 29 Japan Post Holdings IPO-JAPP.T, the world's biggest holder of Japanese government bonds after Bank of Japan, said on Friday that it will significantly alter its investment strategy as the state-owned group revamps its $2.4 trillion portfolio.

Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro told a regular news conference that he met with Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda last week and told him that "we will greatly change how we manage the investment of JGBs."

Japan Post owns a bank and an insurance company, and their combined investment portfolio is worth about 300 trillion yen ($2.4 trillion). That makes the group one of the largest institutional investors in the world.

Traditionally, its investment strategy has been very conservative, with low-yielding JGBs making up more than half of its portfolio.

But as Japan Post and its two financial units prepare for separate initial public offerings later this year, they will take a more aggressive investment stance and chase bigger returns, said Nishimuro.

The move will likely to shift a bulk of money from JGBs to riskier but higher-return assets like stocks and foreign bonds.

Taking its first step towards changing its investment strategy, Japan Post will hire outside professionals to manage the 200 trillion yen portfolio of its banking unit Japan Post Bank.

Nishimuro said it had named Katsunori Sago, a former deputy president of Goldman Sachs Japan, as the banking unit's chief investment officer.

Sago, 47, is known as an expert in bond and stock trading.

"During his Goldman days, he amassed huge wealth. So he said he does not need more and now wants to do something that contributes to the country," Nishimuro said. "It's a very welcome motive."

Nishimuro said Sago will have a freer hand to lead the banking unit's portfolio management.

"Japanese financial institutions have been extremely timid in investment and dependent on JGBs," he said. "Actually, we are the biggest JGB-dependent company. But (Sago) should not feel any obligations over these facts." ($1 = 123.7400 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ryan Woo)