May 29 Soochow Securities Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 7.5 billion yuan ($1.21 billion) in private placement of shares to boost working capital for business expansion

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QeKbg5; bit.ly/1BttFST

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)