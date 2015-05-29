BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Argan International Real Estate FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1.8 million dinars versus 16.7 million dinars year ago
May 29 Soochow Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 7.5 billion yuan ($1.21 billion) in private placement of shares to boost working capital for business expansion
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QeKbg5; bit.ly/1BttFST
($1 = 6.1975 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: