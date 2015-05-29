May 29 Ningbo Tuopu Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up a unit in Hong Kong with registered capital at 100 million yuan ($16.13 million)

* Says to boost capital of car parts unit by 194 million yuan

* Says to boost capital of fabric unit by 108 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LQcX5D; bit.ly/1GIZdKw; bit.ly/1QeNbcy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)