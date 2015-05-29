BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd
* Says wins land auction for 220.6 million yuan ($35.59 million) in Chongqing city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EDykBH
($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage: