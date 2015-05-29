BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
May 29 Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says to recall, halt sales and production of ginkgo biloba products due to quality issues with supplier
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Qf6WAI
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.