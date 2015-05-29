May 29 Insigma Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire stakes in 4 firms for 551.2 million yuan ($88.93 million) via cash, share issue

* Says its shares to resume trade on June 1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FRF0kO; bit.ly/1J81UqA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)