Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 29 Insigma Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire stakes in 4 firms for 551.2 million yuan ($88.93 million) via cash, share issue
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FRF0kO; bit.ly/1J81UqA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order