May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Nykredit Bank A/S

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date December 05, 2017

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 30 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 3 months Euribor + 30 basis points

Payment Date June 05, 2015

Lead Manager(s) LBBW, JPM & Nyk

Ratings A+ (S&P) & A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1242841127

