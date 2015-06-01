June 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank of Sharjah PJSC

(Bank of Sharjah)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 8, 2020

Coupon 3.374 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.374 pct

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date June 8, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Emirates & JPM

Ratings BBB+(Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN xXS1117297272

