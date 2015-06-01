June 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date April 1,2020

Coupon 8.000 pct

Issue price 95.633

Payment Date June 8,2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBC Europe Limited

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA(S&P)&

AAA(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 500 million Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS1139474206

