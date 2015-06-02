June 2 Cmpanies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details.

Shanghai

* Shanghai Baosteel Packaging Co Ltd sets IPO price at 3.08 yuan ($0.4969) per share, aims to raise 641.67 million yuan bit.ly/1dIawr6

* Nanjing Inform Storage Equipment Co Ltd sets IPO price at 12.43 yuan per share, aims to raise 310.75 million yuan bit.ly/1AHl6ZQ

* Beijing Hanjian Heshan Pipeline Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.35 yuan per share, aims to raise 358.61 million yuan bit.ly/1AHlGXsShenzhen

* Hangzhou Innover Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 14.87 yuan per share, aims to raise 371.75 million yuan bit.ly/1GhVpkP

* Anhui Fengxing Wear Resistant Materials Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.31 yuan per share, aims to raise 182.82 million yuan bit.ly/1EQZVzb

* Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.53 yuan per share, aims to raise 344.87 million yuan bit.ly/1FRq9FO

* Shandong Synthesis Electronic Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.02 yuan per share, aims to raise 220.40 million yuan bit.ly/1Q1Sa5A

* China Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai sets IPO price at 10.14 yuan per share, aims to raise 169.34 million yuan bit.ly/1I3V4SN

* Chengdu Huaqi Houpu Holding Co Ltd sets IPO price at 54.01 yuan per share, aims to raise 799.35 million yuan bit.ly/1SSkBBL

* Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Co Ltd sets IPO price at 28.76 yuan per share, aims to raise 719.00 million yuan bit.ly/1GhX9uj

* Beijing New Universal Science and Technology sets IPO price at 11.39 yuan per share, aims to raise 189.87 million yuan bit.ly/1eMnnIZ

* Victory Giant Technology Huizhou Co Ltd sets IPO price at 15.73 yuan per share, aims to raise 576.82 million yuan bit.ly/1K605K4 ($1 = 6.1981 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)