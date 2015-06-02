UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 Cmpanies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details.
Shanghai
* Shanghai Baosteel Packaging Co Ltd sets IPO price at 3.08 yuan ($0.4969) per share, aims to raise 641.67 million yuan bit.ly/1dIawr6
* Nanjing Inform Storage Equipment Co Ltd sets IPO price at 12.43 yuan per share, aims to raise 310.75 million yuan bit.ly/1AHl6ZQ
* Beijing Hanjian Heshan Pipeline Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.35 yuan per share, aims to raise 358.61 million yuan bit.ly/1AHlGXsShenzhen
* Hangzhou Innover Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 14.87 yuan per share, aims to raise 371.75 million yuan bit.ly/1GhVpkP
* Anhui Fengxing Wear Resistant Materials Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.31 yuan per share, aims to raise 182.82 million yuan bit.ly/1EQZVzb
* Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.53 yuan per share, aims to raise 344.87 million yuan bit.ly/1FRq9FO
* Shandong Synthesis Electronic Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.02 yuan per share, aims to raise 220.40 million yuan bit.ly/1Q1Sa5A
* China Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai sets IPO price at 10.14 yuan per share, aims to raise 169.34 million yuan bit.ly/1I3V4SN
* Chengdu Huaqi Houpu Holding Co Ltd sets IPO price at 54.01 yuan per share, aims to raise 799.35 million yuan bit.ly/1SSkBBL
* Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Co Ltd sets IPO price at 28.76 yuan per share, aims to raise 719.00 million yuan bit.ly/1GhX9uj
* Beijing New Universal Science and Technology sets IPO price at 11.39 yuan per share, aims to raise 189.87 million yuan bit.ly/1eMnnIZ
* Victory Giant Technology Huizhou Co Ltd sets IPO price at 15.73 yuan per share, aims to raise 576.82 million yuan bit.ly/1K605K4 ($1 = 6.1981 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.