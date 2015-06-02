June 2 Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3.4 billion yuan ($548.56 million) in private placement of shares for business expansion

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HI2KVp; bit.ly/1cvbqWw

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)