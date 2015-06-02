June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Clientis AG

Issue Amount 105 million Swiss Franc

Maturity Date June 29, 2022

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 100.120

Reoffer price 100.120

Yield 0.483

Spread 52 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date June 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BKB & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0284400410

