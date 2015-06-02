June 2 Hangzhou Century Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 600 million yuan ($96.81 million) in share private placement for stake acquisition, working capital

* Says its shares to resume trade from June 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G136K3; bit.ly/1I4Vcl3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)