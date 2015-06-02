UPDATE 1-Heavily indebted China Evergrande plans $1 bln notes for refinancing
June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank eG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 07, 2023
Coupon 0.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.408
Spread Minus 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps
Payment Date June 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) DZ BANK, LBBW, UBS & UNICREDIT
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000MHB14J5
