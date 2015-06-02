June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 23, 2025

Coupon 0.55 pct

Issue price 100.389

Reoffer price 100.389

Payment Date June 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0284415681

