June 2 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Focus Media in Shanghai for 45.7 billion yuan ($7.37 billion) via cash, asset swap and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says share trade to remain suspended

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RH47uI; bit.ly/1KJVvTa

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)