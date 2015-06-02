June 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

(ABN AMRO Bank)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 9, 2020

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price 99.430

Reoffer price 99.430

Reoffer yield 0.867 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date June 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BofAML (B&D)& CA-CIB

Ratings A2(Moody's), A(S&P)&

A(Fitch)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam N.V

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program

ISIN XS1244060486

