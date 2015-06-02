BRIEF-Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads - NYT
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
June 2 Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp
* Says plans to raise up to 28.4 billion yuan ($4.58 billion) in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions, repay loans
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 3 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1AIDdOX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
HANOI, March 24 Vietnam will receive an estimated $3.6 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) during January-March, up 3.4 percent from a year ago, the government said on Friday.