June 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Prudential PLC

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date July 20, 2055

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.918

Yield 5.087 pct

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.50 pct September 2034 UKT

Payment Date June 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, GSI, HSBC, JPMorgan & RBC CM

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1243995302

