TIMELINE-Events leading to resignation of U.S. Fed's Lacker
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday:
June 3 Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd
* Says gets banking regulator's approval to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($806.91 million) by issuing preference shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AMI1CD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday:
SYDNEY, April 5 The head of Australia's banking watchdog said on Wednesday authorities can take further action if needed to restrain runaway home prices, following measures announced last week.
SEOUL, April 5 South Korea's central bank chief on Wednesday underscored that policy efforts are needed to restore private consumption that has been dampened by a number of factors including a domestic political scandal.