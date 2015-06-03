June 3 BYD Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 15 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) in private placement of A-shares to fund projects, repay bank loans and boost working capital

* Says shares to resume trading on June 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FT9gui; bit.ly/1KMiehg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)