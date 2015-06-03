June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Motability Operations Group PLC
Guarantor Motability Operations Ltd and
Motability Hire Purchase Ltd
Issue Amount 550 million euro
Maturity Date June 9, 2023
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.096
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 117bp
over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date June 9, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1244539760
