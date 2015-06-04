BRIEF-Yifan Pharmaceutical to pay 1 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
June 4 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to $100 million to set up unit in U.S.
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FwrLRY
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
* Says it received patent on March 31, for novel streptococcus iniae bacteriophage str-inp-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of streptococcus iniae