June 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
(Dt Hypo)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2018
Coupon 0.566 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 0.566 pct
Payment Date June 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) DHyp
Ratings Baa2(Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program
ISIN DE000DHY4473
