June 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

(Dt Hypo)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2018

Coupon 0.566 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 0.566 pct

Payment Date June 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) DHyp

Ratings Baa2(Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program

ISIN DE000DHY4473

