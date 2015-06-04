BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 31, for novel streptococcus iniae bacteriophage str-inp-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of streptococcus iniae
June 4 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says to acquire beijing choice electronic tech and zhanwang pharma for 1.57 billion yuan ($253.20 million) via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M7xKl8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2006 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it received patent on March 31, for novel streptococcus iniae bacteriophage str-inp-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of streptococcus iniae
* Says its two Sichuan-based pharmaceutical units to be merged into one