June 4 Virgin America Inc said a majority
of its pilots voted to be represented by the world's largest
pilot union, ending its run as the last major U.S. carrier
without collective representation for pilots.
As much as 75.3 percent of eligible pilots voted for
representation by the Air Line Pilots Association, International
(ALPA), said the National Mediation Board, an independent
government agency that coordinates labor-management relations in
the railroads and airlines industries. (bit.ly/1KdbN5Q)
"The organizing effort was not unexpected, as Virgin America
was the last remaining major U.S. airline without a unionized
pilot group," Virgin America said in an email statement.
The low-cost airline, partly owned by Richard Branson, said
it currently employs 612 pilots.
The move by Virgin America's pilots comes nine months after
its flight attendants voted to seek representation by the
Transport Workers Union.
Founded in 1931, ALPA represents more than 51,000 pilots at
30 airlines in the United States and Canada, including JetBlue
Airways Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc and Spirit
Airlines Inc.
