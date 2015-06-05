Somboon Advance Technology Pcl

* Says aims for sales growth of 5-7 percent in 2015, in line with the overall growth of the Thai auto industry, a company executive told investors

* The forecast excludes auto parts the company buys back for assembly and return to customers

* Cuts the overall auto production target to 2 million from 2.1 million after weak numbers in the first quarter, Vice-President Napatsorn Kitaphanich said during earnings presentation

* Plans to spend 590 million baht ($17.5 million) in 2015 on expanding business Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.7100 baht) (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)