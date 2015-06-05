BRIEF-Suda requests trading halt effective immediately
* Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 880 million yuan ($141.88 million)in private placement of shares
* Says fund backed by jack ma will subscribe 5.7 million shares for 2.35 percent stake
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 8
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1RP8Bzt ; bit.ly/1dRPmqA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2024 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management