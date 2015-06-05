June 5 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 880 million yuan ($141.88 million)in private placement of shares

* Says fund backed by jack ma will subscribe 5.7 million shares for 2.35 percent stake

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 8

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1RP8Bzt ; bit.ly/1dRPmqA

