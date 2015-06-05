BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc announces March 2017 investment fund sales
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
SEOUL, April 5 South Korea's CJ Corp said on Wednesday it is considering entering a bid for L'Oreal SA's brand The Body Shop.
* Propertylink's CEO Stuart Dawes has now been appointed as managing director, in addition to his ceo role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: