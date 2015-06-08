BRIEF-Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 mln- WSJ, citing sources
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
June 8 Zhejiang Guangsha Co Ltd
* Says board approves scrapping of plans to issue up to 668 million yuan ($107.68 million) worth of bonds due to changes in external factors in the bonds market
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MAtETp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
* FY return on equity at 27 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)