BRIEF-Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 mln- WSJ, citing sources
June 8 Southwest Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue 4 billion yuan ($644.66 million) worth of 3-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HgRLGz
($1 = 6.2048 Chinese yuan renminbi)
