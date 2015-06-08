UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 Muyuan Foodstuff Co Ltd
* Says hog sales at 248 million yuan ($39.97 million) in May, average selling price up 10.2 percent m/m at 13.97 yuan/kg
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KVP3Zh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2042 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.