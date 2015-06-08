UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 Longxing Chemical Stock Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 893 million yuan ($143.95 million) in private placement of shares to repay bank loans, shares resumed trading on June 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T6cn9c; bit.ly/1AVQ5RS
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.