BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical says no dividend for 2016
March 28 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UE8am1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 8 Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says adjusts private placement plan, to raise up to 864 million yuan ($139.27 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ix3suo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Kiadis Pharma’s pediatric investigation plan for ATIR101 accepted by the European Medicines Agency’S Pediatric Committee