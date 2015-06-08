Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 8 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says sales at T$12.9 billion ($415.73 million) in May, up 8.4 percent y/y
* Says acquires machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron Ltd for T$522.9 million
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order