Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 8 Japan's NTT Data Corp :
* NTT Data says agrees to buy Carlisle & Gallagher Consulting Group, make it 100 percent unit
* Says to buy Carlisle & Gallagher for $212.5 million
* Says expects deal to close in late July Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order