BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical says no dividend for 2016
March 28 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UE8am1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 8 Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B0kYED
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 28 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UE8am1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Kiadis Pharma’s pediatric investigation plan for ATIR101 accepted by the European Medicines Agency’S Pediatric Committee