June 8 Hunan Dakang Pasture Farming Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.15 billion yuan ($185.33 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HhF3aB; bit.ly/1MhytAo

