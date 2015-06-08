BRIEF-HAMBORNER REIT sees 2017 FFO up to EUR 43-44 mln
* Is forecasting 2017 increase in FFO to between around 43 million and 44 million euros (up by 19 percent to 22 percent on previous year)
June 8 Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says cancels major plan, shares to resume trading on June 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QEu6kf
* Said on Monday that it has recommended paying out a dividend on 2016 results of 7.68 roubles per share, totalling to 17.48 billion roubles ($307.92 million)