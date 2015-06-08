BRIEF-HAMBORNER REIT sees 2017 FFO up to EUR 43-44 mln
* Is forecasting 2017 increase in FFO to between around 43 million and 44 million euros (up by 19 percent to 22 percent on previous year)
June 8 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
* Says gets government approval to issue H-shares
* Says plans to set up branch in Shanghai free trade zone
* Says plans to issue asset securisation products worth up to 8 billion yuan ($1.29 billion)
* Says plans to issue up to 25 billion yuan subordinated bonds
* Says plans to raise unit's registered capital to 1.7 billion yuan from 1.05 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GuufqN; bit.ly/1B0xWSI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Said on Monday that it has recommended paying out a dividend on 2016 results of 7.68 roubles per share, totalling to 17.48 billion roubles ($307.92 million)