June 8 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd

* Says gets government approval to issue H-shares

* Says plans to set up branch in Shanghai free trade zone

* Says plans to issue asset securisation products worth up to 8 billion yuan ($1.29 billion)

* Says plans to issue up to 25 billion yuan subordinated bonds

* Says plans to raise unit's registered capital to 1.7 billion yuan from 1.05 billion yuan

