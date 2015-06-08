June 8 Guangzhou Canudilo Fashion And Accessories Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.1 billion yuan ($177.27 million)in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, repay bank loans

* Says unit in deal to acquire 51 percent stake in Italy's Levitas S.P.A. for 40.7 million euros ($45.36 million)

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BTZjZG; bit.ly/1Hi3swM; bit.ly/1F3WNQJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2053 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)